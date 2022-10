SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are searching for a Shreveport teen missing since Monday.

SPD issued a media alert Friday morning saying that 13-year-old Karter Maxie went missing on October 10. He was last seen in the 3900 block of Hutchinson Street. Maxie is 5’6″ and weighs 135 pounds with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and sweatpants.

According to the report, Karter has ADHD and was diagnosed with bipolar disorder.