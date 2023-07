SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are looking for a man who was last seen in late June.

According to SPD, 51-year-old Tarvin Fisher was possibly last seen on June 22 in the 1100 block of Highland Avenue.

Fisher is approximately five feet five inches tall and weighs around 230 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair but is bald on top.

Anyone with information about where Fisher may be should contact the Shreveport Police Department at 318-673-7300.