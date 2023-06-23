SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport police are searching for a runaway juvenile.

According to a media release by the Shreveport Police Department, 15-year-old Jordan Pequeno was last seen riding a green bicycle in the 6500 Block of Quilen Boulevard on Tuesday.

Jordan is a 15-year-old Hispanic male. He is approximately 5 foot 5 inches tall and weighs approximately 120 lbs.

He has long black hair and was last seen wearing black shorts. Police say he is known to frequent the area around West 70th Street and Union Ave.

Police are asking anyone with information as to his whereabouts to contact them at 318-673-7300 #