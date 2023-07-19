SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department is searching for an elderly man with Alzheimer’s Disease who is missing.

Police said 88-year-old Jerry Smith left his home in the 4400 block of Lakeshore Drive on Tuesday.

Smith is six feet tall, weighs 165 pounds, and has brown eyes. He was wearing an orange jumpsuit, shirt, and white fedora hat.

He has an Alzheimer’s diagnosis and police ask that anyone with information about where Mr. Smith is should contact SPD at 318-673-7300 #3.