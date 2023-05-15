SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police say a teenager believed to have run away Thursday is still missing.

Fifteen-year-old Wesley Savage was last seen at his home in the 9400 Block of Forbing Rd. at around 11:30 p.m. on May 11. He was wearing all red Nike shoes and is believed to be wearing a baseball cap.

Officials say Savage is around 6’1″ and weighs between 130 and 140 lbs. He has short dirty blonde hair and green eyes.

If you have any information on where he is contact Shreveport Police at 318-673-7300. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or via their app, P3Tips.