SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are asking the public to help find a missing Shreveport teenager.

Officials say 17-year-old Jay’Quan Williams ran away from his home on 2100 Amelia Ave. on Jan. 26th.

He is approximately 6’1″ tall and weighs about 180 lbs. He wears his brown hair in dreadlocks. If you know where he is, contact the Shreveport Police Department at (318) 673-7300 #3.