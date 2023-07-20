SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are asking the public to help locate a teenage girl they believe to be a runaway.

Jacqueline Colston (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

Jacqueline Colston, 15, was last seen leaving her home in the 800 block of Cotton St. on July 16. She was reportedly wearing a blue shirt, light blue jeans and black, blue and white high-top tennis shoes at the time. Jacqueline had her black hair in a ponytail with a grey scrunchie.

She is 5’3″ and weighs around 160 lbs.

Anyone with information on where she is can contact the SPD at (318) 673-7300 #3. Authorities said harboring a runaway is against the law, and they will be arrested.