SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are asking for the public’s help in locating four runaway teens.

Demarcus June

Nicholas Franklin

15-year-old Demarcus June was last seen on May 19 in the 400 block of Mayfair Drive in Shreveport, Louisiana. He is 5’5” tall, weighing 140 lbs., with short dreadlocks, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing black Nike slippers.

17-year-old Nicholas Franklin was last seen on May 18 in the 8500 block of Millicent Way in Shreveport, Louisiana. He is 5’8” tall, weighing 110 lbs., with brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue Nike shorts, and tan Yeezy slides.

Janiya Taylor

14-year-old Janiya Taylor was last seen on May 18 in the 9600 block of Wesso Circle in Shreveport, Louisiana. She is 5’6” tall, weighing 120 lbs., with brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black shirt and black Adidas pants.

Aaliyah Thomas

16-year-old Aaliyah Thomas was last seen on May 20 in the 2700 block of Marquette Street. Thomas is 5’6” tall and weighs approximately 210 pounds. She has brown eyes, her hair is braided in orange and red, and she was last seen wearing a blue shirt and black and gray pants.

Police are asking anyone with information on their location to contact them at 318-673-7300 #3.