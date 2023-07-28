SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A north Shreveport family reported that their teen daughter ran away from home, and police are asking the public to help locate her.
According to police, 13-year-old Chaselyn Hood was reported as a runaway by her family on July 27. Her last known location was in Allendale.
Hood is described as five feet tall and weighs 110 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair, but the family could not provide a clothing description.
Anyone with information about where Chaselyn Hood is should contact the Shreveport Police Department immediately at 318-673-7300 #3.
Police also advise the public that harboring a runaway is an illegal and arrestable offense.