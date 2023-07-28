SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A north Shreveport family reported that their teen daughter ran away from home, and police are asking the public to help locate her.

According to police, 13-year-old Chaselyn Hood was reported as a runaway by her family on July 27. Her last known location was in Allendale.

Chaselyn Hood (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

Hood is described as five feet tall and weighs 110 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair, but the family could not provide a clothing description.

Anyone with information about where Chaselyn Hood is should contact the Shreveport Police Department immediately at 318-673-7300 #3.

Police also advise the public that harboring a runaway is an illegal and arrestable offense.