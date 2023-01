SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department is asking the public to help find a teenager that has been missing for two weeks.

SPD searching for missing teenager, Kyleina Figueroa (Source: Shreveport Police Department) SPD searching for missing teenager, Kyleina Figueroa (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

Officials say Kyleina Figueroa, 17, ran away from her home on Pennsylvania Ave. in Shreveport on Jan. 13th. She is 5’6″ tall and weighs approximately 130-135 lbs. Kylenia has dark brown hair down to the middle of her back and brown eyes.

If you know where she is, contact the SPD at (318) 673-7300 #3.