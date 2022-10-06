BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office says a Haughton woman reported missing by her family has been found safe.

BPSO said in a release Thursday that 59-year-old Deborah Mitchell was last seen on Sunday, Oct. 2 when a friend dropped her off at Louisiana Downs in Bossier City between 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Detectives say a family member received a phone call at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday from Mitchell, where she said she was at the Central Station Bar in Shreveport. She had not been heard from or seen since.