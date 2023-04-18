SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man last seen yesterday morning.

Family members say Francisco Ruiz, 21, has been missing since Monday. He was last seen at 6:00 a.m. in Center, Texas. Officials say Ruiz has family in El Dorado, Ark., and may have traveled through Logansport on the way to Arkansas.

Officials say he is driving a maroon and silver 2004 4-door Ford F-150. The truck has a Sundown Audio sticker on the bottom right corner of the back glass. It also has a large scratch on the passenger side doors.

Francisco Ruiz of Shelby County was last seen in Ford F-150 (Source: Shelby County Sheriff’s Office)

Ruiz has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you know where he is or have spoken with him since his disappearance, contact Investigator Aaron Jones at (936) 572-7559 or the SCSO at (936) 598-5601.