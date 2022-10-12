SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help locating a missing woman.

Inga Lout, 68, of Shelbyville, was last seen around 5:00 a.m. on Oct. 12. Officials say she was last seen on the 200 block of County Rd. 2565 in Center. Authorities believe she is driving a charcoal grey 2015 Dodge Durango with Texas plate GDW4637.

Lout is a white female standing 5’3″ tall. She has green eyes, black hair and weighs approximately 165 lbs.

Inga Lout missing from Shelby County (Source: Shelby County Sheriff’s Office)

Stock photo of vehicle missing woman Inga Lout is believed to be driving (Source: Shelby County Sheriff’s Office)

If you know where she is, contact Lt. Chad Hooper at (936) 572-5045 or the SCSO at (936) 598-5601.