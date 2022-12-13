SEVIER COUNTY, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Investigators with the Sevier County Sheriff’s Department have released more information about a missing woman they believe may have been the victim of foul play.

Kayla M. Stephens (Vanhoutan), 40, was last seen on Oct. 30 in Horatio in a black 2003 Chevy pickup with Arkansas tag # USAAJDD. The sheriff’s office says her last “known/stated location” was meeting her boyfriend, Tim “T.D.” Hendrix, in Ashdown for lunch that day.

Her family has not heard from her since, and they reported her missing on Dec. 6.

Investigators say they believe she knew someone named Rusty in Fouke who drives a red Ford pickup truck. She was also a frequent visitor at a home in Texarkana at 12th and Garland.

Stephens is described as 5’7” tall and 165 lbs with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s department at (870) 642-2125.