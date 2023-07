SABINE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a missing teenage girl.

Violet Stocking (Source: Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office)

Violet Stocking, 14, was last seen in the City of Converse this past weekend. Officials say she may be somewhere between Sabine Parish and the Natchitoches area.

Violet has brown hair and green eyes.

If you have any information, you can contact the sheriff’s office at 318-256-9241 option 5 or submit a tip through the Sabine Parish Sheriff App.