BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier City Police Department is looking for two teens who ran away from the Johnny Gray Jones Youth Shelter.

According to BCPD, the teens left the center at 4815 Shed Road.

The first teen is 15-year-old Tayeleeyonna White. She is 5’1″ and weighs 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

The second teen is 16-year-old Terra Black. She is 5’3″ and weighs 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Police could not describe the teens’ clothing when they left the facility, but they say both girls have ties to the Shreveport area.

Anyone with information about the location of Tayeleeyonna and Terra should contact Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100 or submit a tip via p3tips.com.