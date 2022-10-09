BENTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are asking for help finding a woman missing from Benton since Friday.

According to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, their detectives are working with Benton police in searching for 42-year-old Cheryl Leann Way, who was last seen on October 7 at around 8 a.m. when she walked away from her home in the 1000 block of Sharon Street in Benton.

Way is described as a white female who stands 5’3”, weighing approximately 180 pounds, with red hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, black shorts, and black and white Nike shoes. Way has a tattoo on her left inner forearm and a bluebird tattooed on her left shoulder blade.

Anyone with information that can help locate Way, is asked to call the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at 318-965-2203.