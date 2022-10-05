SPRINGHILL, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Officers in Springhill are asking the public to help locate a man missing since August.

Thirty-two-year-old Billy Robertson was last seen on Aug. 27, 2022. His mother says he takes daily medication for seizures and other conditions and does not have them with him.

Police say Robertson has not contacted his family in several weeks. No one has reported seeing him in the Springhill area.

If you have any information on where he is, contact the Springhill Police Department at (318) 539-2511.