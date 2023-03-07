KTALnews.com
by: Christa Swanson
Posted: Mar 7, 2023 / 11:02 AM CST
Updated: Mar 7, 2023 / 12:13 PM CST
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police have safely found a child that was missing in Shreveport Tuesday morning.
The child was last seen in the 1600 block of Juniper Dr. earlier this morning before being reported missing.
