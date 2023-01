16-year-old Leterion Taylor was last seen on December 30 (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport police search for a teen missing since December 30.

According to SPD, 16-year-old Leterion Taylor was last seen on December 30 in the 1200 block of Captain Shreve Drive.

Taylor is approximately 5 foot 8 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds. He has brown eyes, and black hair and was last seen wearing a royal blue hoodie with blue sweatpants.

Police are asking that anyone with information about Taylor’s location call 318-673-7300 #3.