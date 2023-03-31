SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man described by his family as “very forgetful” is missing, and police are asking for the public to help bring him home.

Shreveport police say 66-year-old Terry Trice was last seen Thursday in the 200 block of Medallion Circle.

Trice’s family told SPD that he went for a daily walk but never returned. He is about six-foot-two inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a colored button-up shirt, blue jeans, and light blue shoes.

Police ask that anyone who has seen Trice call 318-673-7300 #3.