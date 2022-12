SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing woman.

Fallon Tubbs, 20, was last seen in the 3700 block of Maison Park Dr. on Monday, Dec. 12.

Tubbs is 5’4″ tall, weighs approximately 110lbs has brown eyes and brown hair. It is not known what clothing she was last seen wearing.

If you know where she is contact the SPD at (318) 673-7300 #3.