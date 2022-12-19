SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department is asking the public for help finding a missing juvenile.

Jutristyn Horace, 14, was last seen on December 15 around 7: 00 a.m. leaving Piccadilly at the St. Vincent Mall in Shreveport, La.

Horace is 14 years old. He is 5 foot 6 inches tall and weighs approximately 135-140 lbs. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with “Nike” written in white on it, black joggers, and tie-dyed Crocs.

Police are asking anyone with information about Horace’s location to contact them at 318-673-7300 #3.