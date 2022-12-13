SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are asking the public for help finding a Shreveport man missing since Sunday.

Cekeydrick Hampton was last seen in the 2000 block of N. Hearne Ave. on Dec. 11. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans.

Officials say he is 5’9″ tall, weighs 190 lbs. and has brown eyes. Hampton walks with a cane due to a previous vehicle accident.

If you know where he is, contact the Shreveport Police Department at (318) 673-7300 or Caddo Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373. You can also submit an anonymous tip through their P3Tips app.