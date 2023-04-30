CASS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Officials in Cass County are searching for Larry Bob Ballard Jr., 56, a diabetic who has been missing since Thursday, April 27.

Ballard Jr. is a white male who is 5′ 8″ tall and weighs 200 pounds, officials said.

According to authorities, Ballard Jr. was last seen wearing blue jeans, a long sleeve blue denim shirt and a t-shirt around 11:00 p.m. on Thursday near County Road 2116 and County Road 2118 where his truck was stuck.

Officials said that Ballard Jr. was walking in the direction of Douglassville near Highway 8 and County Road 2122 when he was last seen on Thursday. Cass County officials added that Ballard Jr. is a diabetic who has been away from his home for three days.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office asked that anyone with information call 903-756-7511.