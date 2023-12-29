NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Natchitoches Police Department is asking the public to assist them in locating a missing woman.

NPD officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Aloys Circle, where there was a report of a missing woman on December 26.

Family members said 62-year-old Lori Jenkins is 125 pounds and about five feet eight inches tall and may be driving a 2015 black Ford Escape with Louisiana license plate number 720GCK. She reportedly has been missing since September 18.

Anyone with information that can help locate Lori Jenkins should call the Natchitoches Police Department at 318-352-8101 or Detectice Davanta Stevenson at 318-357-3817.