UPDATE, Oct. 14: A missing woman from Shelby County was found dead and her car was found in a pond, according to the sheriff’s office.

Officials said the search for Inga Lout, 68, began on Wednesday after she left her home to go work and was never seen again.

Officials said on Thursday friends of Lout, who were helping with the search, located her body in a pond.

An investigation found that due to heavy fog that morning, Lout was unable to see clearly and became confused in her direction of travel, according to officials.

“Further investigation revealed that Lout left the roadway and traveled through a fence less than three-quarter miles from her home,” officials said. “Her vehicle traveled over an embankment into a pond. Lout’s vehicle was completely submerged under water.”

Texas Game Wardens provided a boat and were able to locate the car. Officials said Nacogdoches Fire and Rescue provided two divers who verified it was Lout’s car found underwater.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said they would like to thank all who were involved in the search.

UPDATE, Oct. 13: The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said on Thursday the search for the missing 68-year-old woman has ended. Officials said the search did not conclude like they expected.

“We will provide a formal release tomorrow. The SCSO extends our thoughts, and prayers to the family,” according to the sheriff’s office.

They also thanked people for sharing their social media post and all law enforcement that helped with the search.

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Officials in Shelby County said they are searching for a missing 68-year-old woman.

Inga Lout, of Shelbyville, was last seen around 5 a.m. on Wednesday in the 200 block of County Road 2565 in Center. She is described as white, 5’3″ tall, about 165 pounds with black hair nad green eyes.

“Lout is believed to be driving a 2015 charcoal gray Dodge Durango bearing Texas plate GDW4637,” officials said.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Chad Hooper at 936-572-5045 or the sheriff’s office at 936-598-5601.