SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana State Police have issued a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory on behalf of the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office for a missing Shreveport teen.

According to the advisory, 14-year-old Fairchild Scarbrough was last seen on Thursday, December 11 on Yukon Drive in Shreveport.

He is approximately 6’1 and weighs approximately 165 lbs. Scarbrough was last seen possibly riding a blue Beach Runner bicycle.

Police say Scarbrough suffers from a mental health condition that may impair his judgement.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Scarbrough should contact the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-422-7097.