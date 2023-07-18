SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A 28-year-old man is missing and Shreveport police are asking the public for tips to help locate him.

According to SPD, Kelvin Edwards was last seen in the 200 block of East 67th Street in Shreveport.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Edwards is described as six foot four and weighing 160 pounds. He has brown eyes, and black hair and was last seen wearing blue jeans, white shoes, and a white t-shirt with “past, present, and future,” in red writing.

He has full-sleeve tattoos on both arms.

Anyone with information on where Kelvin Edwards is should contact Shreveport police at 318-673-7300 #3.