KEITHVILLE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Parish sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a 12-year-old boy last seen late Saturday night was found late Sunday afternoon, 11 hours after he went missing.

According to CPSO, the pre-teen was last seen near his home in the 6800 block of Colquitt Road around 11 p.m.

CPSO has not said where or how the boy was found, but they say deputies will conduct a follow-up investigation to make sure he is okay and thanked all those who helped in the search.

Louisiana State Police issued a Level II Endangered Missing Child Advisory early Saturday afternoon in order to help get the word out about the missing boy.