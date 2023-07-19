SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police are searching for two teenage girls believed to be runaways.

Zamia Brumfield-Miles (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

Zamia Brumfield-Miles, 15, has been missing since July 14 around 3:30 p.m. She was walking away from her home on the 7400 block of West Canal Blvd towards Valley View Drive.

Authorities say Zamia has black and pink hair and often wears a black wig with a red strip of hair. At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing a dark blue shirt, white leopard print tights, black flip-flops and a black bonnet. She was carrying a black and white backpack.

Zamia has a nose ring, is approximately 5’4″ and weighs around 120 lbs.

Madalynn Reiland (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

Seventeen-year-old Madalynn Reiland has also been missing since July 14 and was last seen on the 9000 block of Belmore Court in Shreveport. Authorities do not know what she was wearing at the time.

Madalynn is approximately 5’8″ and weighs around 180 lbs. She has brown eyes and brunette hair.

Anyone with information on these girls’ whereabouts can call the Shreveport Police Department at (318) 673-7300 #3.