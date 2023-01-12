CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The search for a missing Vivian man continues for the second day as state and local law enforcement agencies from northwest Louisiana and Texas search for the 22-year-old.

The family of Michah Roberts reported him missing just after 8 a.m. Tuesday. The family told authorities that he wandered into the woods with his grandmother’s gun, and the effort to locate him started.

Micah Roberts missing from Vivian, La. (Source: KTAL/KMSS)

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office reports that multiple agencies are in the area to assist CPSO with search efforts on the ground and land.

Helicopters were deployed, and K-9 search teams from the Shreveport Fire Department, ArkLaTex K-9 search and rescue, and a K-9 volunteer group from Texarkana. Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries agents, as well as Texas Parks and Wildlife and the deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, are also aiding with the search.

According to CPSO, there was contact between Roberts and his grandfather, but they could not confirm if there was any communication because of issues with cell phone reception in the area.

CPSO urges citizens to avoid the area of the search and not attempt their own search efforts.