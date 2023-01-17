HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – Authorities are looking for a teen runaway they believe may be in the Marshall, TX area.

Janyah Martavia Okra was last seen walking away from her residence in south-central Harrison County, according to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office. She was reportedly wearing a tie-dye jacket in black, gold and white. Okra was wearing a black shirt, jeans, and pink cowboy boots.

Officials say the 17-year-old is around 274 lbs and 5’3″ tall. She has brown hair that she wears in box braids.

She is believed to be in the Marshall area. Contact Lt. Mack Fuller or Sgt. David Newsom with the HCSO at (903) 923-4000 if you have information on where she is. You can also submit anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers at (903) 935-9969 or through their P3Tips app.