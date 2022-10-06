SPRINGHILL, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Springhill man is missing, and his family is asking anyone with information about him to contact the police.

Billy Roberston, 32 (Source: Rebecca Matlock)

The Springhill Police Department confirms that a missing person report was filed on September 22 by the family of 32-year-old Billy Robertson. According to his mother, Rebecca Matlock, Robertson was last seen at her home in Springhill on August 27.

Robertson is about 5 foot 9 inches tall and weighs 190 – 195 pounds. He has a short beard and could be wearing a baseball cap. Matlock says her son could be in Webster Parish or Union County, Arkansas.

His mother says Robertson takes medication daily for seizures and other health conditions and does not have those vital medicines with him.

Anyone with information about Robertson should contact the Springhill Police Department at 318-539-2511 or Rebecca Matlock at 318-268-1516