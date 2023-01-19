SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – On Thursday morning the Shreveport Police Department released a statement asking the community to help find a missing elderly man.

Curtis Lassiter was last seen Wednesday in the 800 block of Clyde Fant Pkwy. He was wearing a long sleeve blue shirt, dark khaki pants, black tennis shoes and glasses.

Lassiter is 5’9″ tall and weighs approximately 105 lbs. He has brown eyes and grey hair.

Authorities are worried about his safety. They say Lassiter suffers from dementia, has a history of heart illness, and is a fall risk. If you know where he is contact the Shreveport Police Department at (318) 673-7300.