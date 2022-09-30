ARCADIA, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Authorities in Bienville Parish are looking for an elderly man with dementia who walked away from a retirement facility in Arcadia Saturday.

According to the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office, 84-year-old Ronald James Colwort was last seen when he was captured on surveillance video walking out of the Leslie Lakes Retirement Center on 6th Street around 4:21 p.m. Saturday and heading in a westerly direction.

Police say Colwart, who is from the Bourg, Louisiana area in Terrebone Parish, suffers from dementia and may not have identification on him.

Colwart is described as a white male, 5’07”, weighing about 150-160 pounds. He has blue eyes and is bald on the top with short grey hair on the side of his head. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue long-sleeve plaid button-up shirt and black tennis shoes.

According to the sheriff’s office, there was an unconfirmed report that he was seen at a convenience store on the north side of I-20 in Arcadia shortly after he disappeared from the retirement home. Another unconfirmed report placed him on US Highway 80 eastbound in the Arcadia city limits.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Arcadia Police Department at 318-263-8455 or the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-263-2215 or your local law enforcement agency.