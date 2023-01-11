VIVIAN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a Vivian man who left home, and his family believes he may harm himself.

Caddo 911 logs show that a CPSO was investigating “suspicious circumstances” just after 8 a.m. on Boyter Street near the intersection of Trees City Road and Helpmate Road.

Michah Navadah, 22

Deputies are searching the area using drones and canines trying to track the missing man. Law enforcement has also pinged the man’s phone, hoping to locate him.

According to CPSO, a family called for a welfare concern involving 22-year-old Michah Navadah Roberts wandering off from home; he was last seen after 1 a.m. at his grandparent’s home.

Police say the man’s family believes he could be in danger.

Roberts was last seen wearing a white shirt, white cotton yoga pants, and no shoes.