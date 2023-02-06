CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for an elderly man last seen late Saturday night.

Alfred Blankenship, 80, was last seen at his home in the 200 block of N. Ardis Ave. in Oil City around 10:30 p.m. Saturday. Deputies responded when he was reported missing around 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

Officials say he was last seen wearing blue sweatpants, a blue and beige camouflage shirt and grey tennis shoes without laces.

Anyone with information about Blankenship and his whereabouts is asked to contact the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318)675-2170.