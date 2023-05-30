BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier City police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen.

According to police, 16-year-old Dayna Zoey Bogany ran away from a local youth shelter on May 2 and was last seen in Minden.

Dayna goes by Zoey and is a black female, with black and blonde braids and is approximately 5’3 and 145 lbs.

Police say she also suffers bi-polar, multiple personality disorder, and schizophrenia and her family is concerned for her wellbeing due to her not being able to take her medications.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100, or log onto www.p3tips.com to submit your tip via the web.