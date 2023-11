BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier City Police Department is asking the public for help to find a woman missing since early October.

Amanda Goldston (Source: Bossier City Police Department)

Amanda Goldston is about 5’10” and 120 lbs. She has black hair and brown eyes. Officials say she struggles with mental health issues.

The BCPD encouraged anyone with information on where she is to contact them at (318) 741-8977.