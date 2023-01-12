BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Bossier City Police Department is searching for a runaway teen.

BCPD is asking for the public’s help finding 16-year-old Mariah Venious who ran away from her home. Police say Venious left the Cloverdale Apartments, in the 2200 block of Shed Road in Bossier City, on December 31, 2022.

Mariah Venious, 16. (Bossier City Police Department)

Venious is currently 6-7 months pregnant and is known to frequent the Shreveport area. She is 5 foot 8 inches tall, 160 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information who wants to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100 or submit an anonymous on the P3Tips website.