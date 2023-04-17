BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier City police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 23-year-old autistic woman.

Taylor Bolfer was last seen around 4 p.m. Sunday near Elm Grove. She was driving a silver 2020 four-door Chevy Spark. Bolfer is considered bipolar, autistic and developmental delayed.

Police say that all of Bolfer’s social media accounts have been deactivated and they believe that she could be in danger and is prone to exploitation.

She has brown hair and blue eyes. Taylor is 5’8″ and weighs approximately 170 lbs.

Anyone with information on Bolfer’s location is asked to contact Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100, online or through their P3Tips app. Tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.