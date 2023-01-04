BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Bossier City Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing woman.

BCPD said in a release Wednesday night that 87-year-old Maria Montalvo walked away from her home located in the 2400 block of Belle Grove Drive on Wednesday evening.

She was last seen wearing a blue dress with small white flowers and buttons in the front. Montalvo suffers from dementia.

Anyone with information on her location can call the Bossier City Police Department at 318-741-8611.