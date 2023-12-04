BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a teenager they said ran away from home.

Caylien Robertson (Source: Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office)

Authorities said 15-year-old Caylien Robertson was last seen Sunday. She reportedly left her home in the 300 block of Bayou Loop in Bossier City at an unknown hour. She did not show up for school on Monday.

Family members told law enforcement they have been in phone contact with Caylien, but she will not tell them where she is.

Caylien is about 5’2″ and between 100-120 lbs. She has blond hair and brown eyes. Deputies said she may be wearing a black shirt and black leggings.

The BPSO encouraged anyone with information on where she is to call them at (318) 965-2203.