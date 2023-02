BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Authorities are asking the public for help to find a Bossier teenager who ran away from a youth shelter last week.

Police say 15-year-old John Jordan ran away from the Johnny Gray Jones Youth Shelter on Feb. 15. He was last seen wearing all black clothing.

Police looking for Bossier runaway, John Jordan (Source: Bossier Crime Stoppers)

John is 5’5″ and weighs approximately 130 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Authorities say he is known to frequent the Highland area in Shreveport.