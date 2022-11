BENTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Detectives in Bossier Parish are asking the public for help in finding a missing teenager.

Sixteen-year-old Brayson Donelson, who lives with his grandfather in Benton, was last seen asleep in his bet at 9:00 p.m. Tuesday night. Officials believe he took his grandfather’s car and crashed a short time later on Hwy 162.

Authorities say they believe he is still in the area.

If you know where he is, call the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203.