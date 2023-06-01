SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport police are asking the public to assist them in locating a missing teen home.

According to SPD, 13-year-old Ma’kenzy Taylor suffers from medical concerns that require daily medication. She was last seen in the 100 block of Egan Street in Shreveport.

Taylor is four feet nine inches tall and weighs 156 pounds. She has brown eyes and her hair color is a mix of burgundy and purple. She was last seen wearing a dark color jacket, light colored pants, and blue Crocs.

Anyone with information about Ma’kenzy Taylor’s whereabouts should contact Shreveport police at 318-673-7300 #3.