SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Women Veterans of the Ark-La-Tex will host a special event to present information about benefits and resources available to women veterans who have served.

During the event, attendees will have the opportunity to engage with knowledgeable speakers who specialize in veteran affairs. They will provide valuable insights and guidance on accessing healthcare services, mental health support, educational opportunities, and financial assistance programs.

Since 2017, Women Veterans of the Ark-La-Tex has recognized and addressed the unique challenges faced upon returning to civilian life. The organization has grown to be the largest affiliate in Louisiana and aims to ensure that no veteran is left unaware of the assistance they are entitled to.

Friday, June 30th, the organization will kick off its activities with a social, followed by the seminar on Saturday at 9 am. Interested individuals are encouraged to register in advance to secure their spot. For more information and registration details, please visit Women Veterans of the Ark-La-Tex.