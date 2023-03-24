SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It is the final day of U.S. Navy week in Shreveport-Bossier but the sailors are not done bringing excitement and knowledge to the area.

The U.S. Navy Southeast quintet band visited schools in Caddo Parish to perform various songs and educate the youth on the Navy band.

“The kids really liked having us. They liked hearing the brass quintet. It was great listening to the music students as well,” Musician 2nd Class Joshua Mariani said.

The quintet is stationed at Naval Air Station in Jacksonville, Florida, and they joined the morning show to recap their week and what it meant to them to be heard by the Shreveport-Bossier community.

You can catch the band live during their final performance at Sci-Port Discovery Center on Saturday, March 25th, from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.