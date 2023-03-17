BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport-Bossier was chosen as one of 15 stops the United States Navy will make during its annual “Fleet Week.”
Navy Week will descend upon the Shreveport-Bossier area on Monday, March 20, with a full schedule of community engagement events.
This year the event will feature the Nimitz, a mobile virtual reality experience that simulates a high-speed Navy SEAL mission.
The Navy Week program has served as the Navy’s principal outreach effort into areas without a significant Navy presence, with over 250 Navy Weeks held in 80 different U.S. cities. The program is designed to share with Americans how their Navy is deployed worldwide and around the clock and why a strong Navy is vital to protecting the American way of life.
Visitors can catch the Blue Angels, the Navy Parachute Team, Navy bands, Navy divers, namesake ship and submarine crews, hometown Sailors, medical personnel, Navy environmental, USS Constitution Sailors and equipment, and Navy recruiting all participate in the Navy Week program.
More than 75 Sailors will participate in education and community outreach events throughout the city, including live performances by Navy Band Southeast at Overton Brooks VA Medical Center, Shriners Children’s Hospital, Caddo Common Park, Sci-Port Discovery Center, and the East Bank.
For more information about Navy Week events, visit their website.