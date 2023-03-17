BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport-Bossier was chosen as one of 15 stops the United States Navy will make during its annual “Fleet Week.”

Navy Week will descend upon the Shreveport-Bossier area on Monday, March 20, with a full schedule of community engagement events.

This year the event will feature the Nimitz, a mobile virtual reality experience that simulates a high-speed Navy SEAL mission.

The Navy Week program has served as the Navy’s principal outreach effort into areas without a significant Navy presence, with over 250 Navy Weeks held in 80 different U.S. cities. The program is designed to share with Americans how their Navy is deployed worldwide and around the clock and why a strong Navy is vital to protecting the American way of life.



TAMPA, Fla. (March 21, 2022) Sailors assigned to Navy Band Southeast perform at Busch Gardens as part of Tampa Navy Week 2022. Navy Week is an annual series of events held throughout the year in various U.S. cities without a significant Navy presence to provide an opportunity for citizens to interact with Sailors and learn about the Navy and its capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Gabriel B. Kotico/Released)



SAN DIEGO (Dec. 28, 2022) A member of the U.S. Navy parachute team, the Leap Frogs, parachutes into Petco Park during the 2022 Holiday Bowl pregame show in San Diego, Dec. 28, 2022. The University of Oregon defeated the University of North Carolina with a final score of 28 – 27. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Isaak Martinez)



(from right to left; Musician 1st Class Vince Beard- trumpet, Musician 1st Class Jake Stith- guitar, Musician 1st Class Brandon Britt- trumpet, Musician 2nd Class Michael Parker- Tenor Saxophone, Musician 2nd Class Andrea Pharis- Baritone Saxophone, Musician 2nd Class James Brownell- Trombone) 220516-N-SR472-3001 RICHMOND, Virginia (May 17, 2022) –U.S. Fleet Forces Band performs at the Virginia Museum of History and Culture during Navy Week Richmond. Navy Week Richmond is a community outreach event for citizens and the surrounding areas to meet Sailors and participate in events to entertain and service the community while learning about the Navy and its heritage. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Thomas Aron Higgins)

TAMPA, Fla. (March 21, 2022) Musician 3rd Class Jarell Harris and Musician 2nd Class Emily Kershaw, assigned to Navy Band Southeast, perform at Busch Gardens as part of Tampa Navy Week 2022. Navy Week is an annual series of events held throughout the year in various U.S. cities without a significant Navy presence to provide an opportunity for citizens to interact with Sailors and learn about the Navy and its capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Gabriel B. Kotico/Released)

220317-N-AG490-2012 SAVANNAH, Ga. (March 17, 2022) – The U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard performs during the Savannah, Georgia Saint Patricks Day Parade as a part of Navy Week Savannah, Georgia, March 17, 2022. Navy Week is an annual series of events held throughout the year various U.S. cities without aa significant navy presence to provide an opportunity for citizens to interact with Sailors and learn about the Navy and its capabilities (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maxwell Anderson)





Visitors can catch the Blue Angels, the Navy Parachute Team, Navy bands, Navy divers, namesake ship and submarine crews, hometown Sailors, medical personnel, Navy environmental, USS Constitution Sailors and equipment, and Navy recruiting all participate in the Navy Week program.

More than 75 Sailors will participate in education and community outreach events throughout the city, including live performances by Navy Band Southeast at Overton Brooks VA Medical Center, Shriners Children’s Hospital, Caddo Common Park, Sci-Port Discovery Center, and the East Bank.

For more information about Navy Week events, visit their website.